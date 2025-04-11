Bridgerton and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey tackles the Bard in trailer for Richard II

Jonathan Bailey shows off a sinister side in new trailer for Richard II.

Nicholas Hytner’s revival of Shakespeare's Richard II continues its limited run at the Bridge Theatre until May 10, 2025.

The play follows an unhinged king set on wrecking the country he leads.

Bailey's past credits include Bridgerton, Fellow Travellers, Cassio in Nicholas Hytner’s National Theatre production of Othello and Edgar to Ian McKellen’s King Lear.

He has also won an Olivier Award for his role of Jamie in Company and is Fiyero in the upcoming Wicked movie.