Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds disagrees with US Vice President JD Vance's claim that religious free speech is under threat in the UK.

Speaking on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips show, Reynolds stated that the UK and the US "don’t have to agree on everything."

His comments come as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to join an emergency meeting of European leaders to discuss Ukraine.

The US Vice President used his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday (14 February) to launch a scathing attack on European democracies, claiming that the greatest threat facing the continent was not from Russia and China, but “from within.”

The address was met with silence in the hall and later denounced by several politicians at the conference.