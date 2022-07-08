Julia James' killer handed life sentence for 'brutal, vicious' attack

A man has been handed a life sentence for the killing of Julia James on April 27 last year.

Callum Wheeler, 22, will serve a minimum term of 37 years.

The PCSO died after a "brutal and vicious" sex attack as she walked her dog in Snowdown, Kent.

Wheeler was seen roaming the countryside armed with a large metal bar the day before he murdered Ms James.

"[The sentence] clearly never brings my mum back... what it does do is keep women safe from him," Ms James' daughter Bethan Coles said.

