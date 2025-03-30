Justin Welby has said he is "profoundly ashamed" by his final speech in the House of Lords, which resulted in critics accusing him of using a seemingly jokey tone when discussing serious safeguarding failures at the Church of England.

Mr Welby resigned as the Archbishiop of Canterbury in November, following the publication of an independent review which found Christian camp leader and abuser John Smyth might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.

"It was entirely wrong and entirely inexcusable," he told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.