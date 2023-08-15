Images of 16 people wanted in connection to Union Square riot released

The NYPD has released images of 16 people wanted for criminal mischief following a riot in Union Square on 4 August.

"Unidentified individuals did cause damage to an unoccupied vehicle by climbing on top and jumping on it," the department said on Tuesday (15 August).

The riot occurred after hundreds of people descended upon Union Square for a giveaway by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

"I am beyond disappointed in anyone that became destructive that day," Cenat said.

Cenat is due in court on 18 August after facing charges for inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering, a spokesperson said.