Pro-choice activists celebrate as Kansas votes to preserve abortion protections

Pro-choice activists celebrated after Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that sought to remove protections for abortion rights.

It was the first statewide referendum on abortion rights after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade.

Had it passed, the amendment would have allowed Kansas lawmakers to further restrict access.

President Joe Biden said that the vote shows “the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions.”

