Kanye West tells Piers Morgan he’s sorry for antisemitic comments

Kanye West has issued an apology during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored for causing “hurt and confusion” with antisemitic comments he made on social media.

In a preview clip of the interview posted on Twitter on 19 October, the TV host asked the rapper whether he regretted comments he made threatening to go “Defcon 3 on Jewish people.”

“I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon... the confusion that I caused... I caused hurt and confusion,” Ye said.

