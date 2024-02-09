Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard clash with Labour MP over U-turns

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard clashed with Jonathan Reynolds on Labour U-turns during an interview on Good Morning Britain on Friday 9 February.

After listing U-turns on wealth tax, tuition fees and nationalisation, Mr Shephard suggested the public doesn’t know what Labour is going to deliver “because give it five months and you could change your minds.”

“I don’t think it is fair to say - going back to previous Labour commitments from previous leaders - that there has been a change,” Mr Reynolds, the shadow secretary for business and trade, responded.

“As you get to a general election year, we have to be ready, we have to have a manifesto ready.”