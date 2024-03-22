Watch the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a church service on Christmas Day 2023, the last time they were seen in public with other members of the royal family.

Kate revealed on Friday 22 March that she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message.

The princess was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on 16 January and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer.

She has been absent from royal engagements since, and revealed that her family have experienced an “incredibly tough couple of months”.