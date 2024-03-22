Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:01
Watch: Last time Kate seen alongside royal family as princess announces cancer diagnosis
Watch the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a church service on Christmas Day 2023, the last time they were seen in public with other members of the royal family.
Kate revealed on Friday 22 March that she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message.
The princess was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on 16 January and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer.
She has been absent from royal engagements since, and revealed that her family have experienced an “incredibly tough couple of months”.
Up next
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
00:43
England legend John Barnes says kit furore ‘much ado about nothing’
00:25
Sunak: Nike ‘should not mess’ with St George’s Cross on England shirt
00:36
Peter Shilton slams England shirt change - but gets flag colours wrong
00:38
Emily Thornberry brands England shirt St George flag change ‘weird’
01:27
US children takeover weather forecasts to call for climate action
00:29
First day of spring dampened by lake-effect snow blanketing New York
01:19
Iraq: Mudslides rush down roads as city of Duhok suffers severe floods
00:31
Watch: Volcano erupts in Iceland spewing bright orange lava into air
00:34
Watch: Ricky Gervais reunites with beloved dog from After Life
00:30
Louis Walsh admits he doesn’t know how to crack an egg
00:57
Elton John reveals mantra he lives by since getting sober
00:40