Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message of ‘peace and love’ from Labour party

Sir Keir Starmer has delivered his annual Christmas message to Labour supporters, and is calling for ‘love and peace’ in line with the messages of the nativity story.

He also took the opportunity to thank NHS, retail, and postal workers, who will continue to deliver vital services over the festive period.

Churches also received a nod for helping people with nowhere to go, or those who find Christmas difficult.

“Charity, humility and selflessness take centre stage in the Christmas story,” he says. “This season serves as a reminder that these qualities should be a guiding light for all of us.”