Keir Starmer has vowed to resign as Labour leader if he is issued with a fixed-penalty notice for a possible breach of Covid rules.

He is being investigated by Durham Police over a gathering that took place in April 2021, which is said to have involved beer and takeaway food.

Announcing the high-stakes political gamble on Monday afternoon, Sir Keir said: “If the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice, I will do the right thing and step down”.

The Labour leader added that he is “absolutely clear no laws were broken”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.