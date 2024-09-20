Watch: Keir Starmer defends accepting free Arsenal tickets

Sir Keir Starmer has defended accepting free tickets to watch Arsenal FC.

The prime minister was gifted a private box to watch Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, worth more than £8,000 a match, for him to watch home games.

In an interview with Sky News on Thursday evening (19 September), the prime minister said: “Security advice says I can't go into the stands as it would cost the taxpayers a fortune, so I've been offered tickets where it's more secure and we don't have to use taxpayers money on additional security.”