Sir Keir Starmer has refused to confirm whether Labour would keep its promise to scrap tuition fees.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, 15 January, the leader of the opposition said:

During his leadership campaign in February 2020, Sir Keir promised to keep Jeremy Corbyn’s 2019 manifesto pledge to abolish the fees.

However in a New Year’s speech this year, Sir Keir said: “We have got a number of propositions in relation to those fees that we will put forward as we go into the election.”

