‘Change is possible’: Keir Starmer reacts to Labour’s local election results

Labour has is “on course for a majority” at the next general election, Sir Keir Starmer said as he visited Medway after the party took control of the council for the first time in 25 years.

The Conservatives have so far lost control of councils in Tamworth, Brentford, North West Leicestershire, Hertsmere, East Lindsey, South Kesteven, and South Gloucestershire in the local elections.

Labour have replaced the Tories as the largest party in Hartlepool and Worcester.

On Friday morning, Rishi Sunak told Sky News he was “disappointed” with the results so far but “it’s still early.”

