Watch moment protesters removed from Keir Starmer’s speech in Kent

Protesters interrupted Sir Keir Starmer as he spoke about Labour's five priorities in Gillingham, Kent, on Thursday (6 July).

Footage shows two people carrying a banner demanding that the Labour leader "stop making U-turns" and calling for a "green new deal now."

The opposition leader told the pair to "let him finish," adding that he would "speak to them after" as they accused of him of U-turning on his £28bn green prosperity plan before being removed by security.

"They may have missed the fact that the last mission I launched was on clean power by 2030," Sir Keir continued.