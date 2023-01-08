This is the moment the violent killer nicknamed “Jesus” was arrested by armed police for stabbing a love rival on the eve of Valentine's Day.

Police are seen aiming machine guns and tasers at Mark Meadows, 25, just an hour after he had savagely murdered Keith Green, 40 in Banbury.

Footage also shows officers handcuffing Meadow’s lover Louise Grieve, 38, who the court heard had “encouraged” him to slaughter innocent Keith.

Mark Meadows, formerly of Rees Court in Banbury, was jailed for 25 years for murder along with his half-brother Travis Gorton, 20, formerly of Well Bank, Hook Norton, who received 17 years in prison for participating in the same killing.

Grieve, of Netting Street, Hook Norton, and a 15-year-old girl were both found guilty of manslaughter after the same trial.

