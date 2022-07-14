Kevin Spacey: Actor pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault in court on Thursday (14 July).

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, appeared at the Old Bailey in London on four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Previously actor "strenuously denied" the allegations from three men.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

