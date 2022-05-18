Kim Jong-un waves cigarette as he accuses officials of ‘immaturity’ in handling Covid

Kim Jong-un was seen waving a cigarette around as he accused officials of "immaturity" and "slackness" in their early handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The virus is ravaging North Korea, with authorities announcing 62 people have died and more than 1.7 million have fallen ill amid a rapid spread since late April.

In response, Kim has urged officials to strengthen virus controls at workplaces and make "redoubled efforts" to improve the supply of daily necessities and stabilise living conditions, the Korean Central News Agency reports.

