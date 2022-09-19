US President Joe Biden arrives for Buckingham Palace reception with King

Joe Biden arrived at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, 18 September, for a reception at the invitation of King Charles III on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The US president joined and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were among approximately 500 people in the palace’s main state rooms - including other leaders, prime ministers and royals from across the globe - as they came together as guests of the monarch.

Mr Biden and Dr Biden will attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday, 19 September, Westminster Abbey.

