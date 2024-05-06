41-gun salute marks first anniversary of King Charles’ coronation

A 41-gun salute was held in London’s Green Park today (6 May), to mark one year since King Charles’ coronation.

Before midday, 71 horses, pulled six First World War era 13-pounder Field Guns over the grass, to celebrate the occasion.

Shortly after, a 62-gun salute took place at the Tower of London, as well as Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Cardiff Castle in Wales, and at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

It comes shortly after the King returns to public duties amid his ongoing treatment for cancer.