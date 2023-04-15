Police footage shows moments after protester arrested for throwing eggs at King

Police footage shows the moments after a protester who threw eggs at King Charles III was arrested.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, shouted “the King is a paedophile” after throwing “at least five” eggs towards the King during a walkabout in York in 2022.

On Friday (14 April) the former student was found guilty of threatening behaviour and sentenced to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Footage played in court shows Thelwell joking at Fulford Road police station in York, saying “I can’t believe that didn’t smash, I’ve had an egg in my pocket the whole time.”

