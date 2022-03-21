Ruins of Kyiv shopping centre smoulder after Russian shelling flattens building

Shelling in a Kyiv neighbourhood has devastated a shopping centre, leaving flattened ruins smouldering in the midst of high-rise towers.

At least six people died after the attack on Podil, a residential area close to the centre of Ukraine’s capital, on Sunday night.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, confirmed that several homes were also damaged in the bombing.

Emergency services conducted a rescue mission through the night to pull survivors from the rubble, also tackling a large fire that broke out as a result of the shelling.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.