Rescuers race to clear rubble after deadly strike on Kyiv children’s hospital

A major children's hospital in Kyiv has been hit by a missile strike, following a Russian barrage that killed at least 36 people.

Footage obtained by Reuters showed rescue teams digging through the rubble of the Okhmatdyt hospital in the late hours of 8 July.

More than 150 people were injured in the strikes, which targeted five major Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said the nation would take revenge.

Russia has denied targeting civilian facilities, and claimed that the damage was caused by Ukranian air-defence missiles.

No evidence has been provided by Russia for that claim.