Melania Trump sends message to victims of deadly LA wildfires

Melania Trump has sent a message of support to victims of the deadly LA wildfires.

The future First Lady said she is praying for those impacted by the fires.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday (10 January), she said: “It’s devastating. I’m thinking of those people and I’m praying for them.

“So many people have lost their homes and I have a gentleman here on the crew working with me and he lost three homes.”

At least 11 have been killed as officials continue to battle the stubborn blazes.

There are six active large wildfires throughout Los Angeles County. The Palisades and Eaton fires are the most destructive in the state’s history.