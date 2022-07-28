Starmer says Tarry was sacked for making media appearances ‘without permission’

Sam Tarry was sacked because he “booked himself onto media programmes without permission and “made up policy on the hoof,” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The shadow transport minister was sacked after he joined a rail picket line in London on Wednesday, 27 July.

“The Labour Party will always be on the side of working people but we need collective responsibility as any organisation does,” Sir Keir said.

“I want to be part of a Labour Party... that stands in solidarity with workers,” Mr Tarry told Sky News.

