Keir Starmer ‘confident’ Sue Gray hasn’t broken any rules over Labour talks

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is confident that Sue Gray has not broken any rules in talking to Labour about a role within the party.

The senior civil servant was offered a job as the Labour leader’s chief of staff in March.

On Tuesday (2 May), the Cabinet Office will update MPs on its investigation into the circumstances around her resignation with a written statement.

Sir Keir, however, has accused the government of using the issue to try and deflect from the local election campaign.

“I’m confident she hasn’t broken any of the rules,” he said.

