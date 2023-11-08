Labour MP Naz Shah wiped tears from her eyes with a tissue in the Commons shortly after telling MPs of the plight of children in Gaza.

Ms. Shah called for the UK to “ramp up its effort to end the bloodshed”.

Ms. Shah, who is a shadow Home Office minister but was speaking from the backbenches, said “every day we see footage of heartbreaking stories” of children in Gaza.

The MP was emotional as she described footage of children caught up in the conflict, some believing they had died and others preparing for death, others holding a press conference “to call on the world to let them live”.