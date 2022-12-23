Lakeside Miller and Carter floating restaurant starts to sink into water

A floating Miller and Carter restaurant has begun to sink at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex.

Video circulating on TikTok shows the converted paddle steamer, housing the steakhouse, sinking into the water.

TikToker Chenice shared footage of the scene on the social media platform.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that “everyone was safely evacuated”.

A message on the restaurant’s Facebook page said it would be “closed until further notice due to structural issues”.

