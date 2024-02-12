Lakewood church shooter used rifle with ‘Palestine’ sticker, police say

The shooter who opened fire inside the Lakewood church on Sunday (11 February) used a rifle with a "Palestine" sticker on it, police said in an update on Monday.

Genesse Moreno, 36, was identified as the suspect who allegedly carried out the shooting at Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch using an assault-style rifle.

Authorities said Moreno went into the church dressed in a trench coat and backpack and had her 7-year-old son with her.

She began shooting and two off-duty officers returned fire before she was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Police did not confirm the motive behind the shooting but said some antisemitic writings were found in Moreno's possession.