Journalist Ava Evans says she has faced “threatening” messages on social media after Laurence Fox’s “vile” rant on GB news.

Fox made a number of insults about the political correspondent for the online news website Joe during Dan Wootton’s show on Tuesday night (26 September).

He has been banned from making any further appearances on GB News, while Wootton has also been suspended by the channel.

Asked about the impact of Fox’s rant, Evans explained that she has faced “threatening” comments on social media.

She explained that she has been told to “watch her back” because people are “threatening to come after me”.