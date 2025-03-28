Led by Donkeys took over a giant screen at a Reform UK rally, with pictures of Vladimir Putin and Nigel Farage.

The party launched its local election campaign at the rally at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday evening (28 March).

Guests were greeted by a large picture of the Russian leader and Mr Farage, after the political activists projected the image onto the big screen, with the caption: “Vladimir and Nigel welcome you to Birmingham”.

Other messages on the screen including mini lettuces, claiming Mr Farage “loved” Liz Truss’s mini budget.