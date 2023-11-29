Lindsay Hoyle warns MPs not to visit other constituencies without giving notice

Sir Lindsay Hoyle issued a warning to MPs before Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 29 November, not to visit each other's constituencies on official business without giving notice.

Without naming any specific MPs, the Speaker warned "colleagues in Lancashire" to "think about when they are going to others and just to let people know when you are going there. I believe this did not happen."

The House of Commons Members and Constituency Etiquette states that MPs intending to visit another constituency, other than on a purely private or personal matter, should inform the relevant colleague - failing to do so is "regarded as very discourteous."