Nobody who was "rational" or "sane" would have claimed that the 2020 US Election was "stolen" like Donald Trump did, Republican representative Liz Cheney has said.

The GOP vice chair of the January 6 committee dismissed the idea that Mr Trump was influenced by allies such as Rudy Giuliani, as the former president is "not an impressionable child."

"Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices," Ms Cheney said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.