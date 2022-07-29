Ben Wallace believes “authentic” Liz Truss is the right person to back in the Tory leadership contest.

The defence secretary also said Ms Truss has been “very consistent” with her support for defence and security.

“I looked at their performances, I looked at the hustings, but I also know them both,” Mr Wallace said.

“It was important for me to work out who I thought is the right person to take us forward. I know Liz, she’s very straight. She’s authentic, what you see is what you get.”

