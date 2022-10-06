Liz Truss says Macron is ‘a friend’ and Putin ‘the foe’ during visit to Prague

Liz Truss has described Emmanuel Macron as “a friend” and Vladimir Putin as “the foe” during a visit to Prague.

The prime minister sat down with the French president for a face-to-face meeting at the European Political Community, a summit spearheaded by Mr Macron.

“I work very, very closely with President Macron and the French government,” Ms Truss said as she discussed Europe’s response to the ongoing energy crisis.

“We’re both very clear: the foe is Vladimir Putin.”

