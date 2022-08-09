Tom Newton Dunn called Liz Truss’s attack on the media “cheap” after she apologised for a jibe she made during the Tory leadership hustings.

Ms Truss suggested to Conservative members in Darlington that the media was trying to “talk our country down”.

“I’m sorry I was mean about the media, Tom,” she said as the pair spoke following the hustings.

“It’s cheap and you know it,” the TalkTV host replied.

Her apology has since been criticised by some as it contradicted the claim she made to Tory voters during the debate.

