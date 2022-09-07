PMQs full exchange: Ian Blackford labels Tory energy plan a ‘Truss tax’

Ian Blackford attacked Liz Truss’s energy plan during PMQs, suggesting she will impose a “Truss tax” that will leave households and businesses paying “for years to come”.

As the pair clashed over the ongoing cost of living crisis, the new prime minister also ruled out a windfall tax on oil companies.

“I don’t believe we can tax our way to growth,” Ms Truss said.

“What I want to see is us using more of our UK energy supply, including more oil and gas from the North Sea, and nuclear power in Scotland as well.”

