The mother of Lola James has been sentenced to six years in prison for causing or allowing her daughter's death at her home in Pembrokeshire on 17 July 2020.

Sinead James, 30, had gone to bed early but awoke shortly after midnight on hearing a “bang and a scream” coming from her daughter’s bedroom.

Kyle Bevan, 31, then killed Lola as James slept.

He has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 28 years for murdering Lola, whom he had subjected to catastrophic head injuries.

