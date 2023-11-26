Watch: Thousands gather to march against antisemitism in central London

Tens of thousands of people attended a march against antisemitism in London, gathering outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Sunday, 26 November.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis joined the protest a day after a pro-Palestine demonstration was held to demand a permanent ceasefire in the conflict.

Tommy Robinson was arrested at the march after police warned the far-right was“not welcome”.

Sunday's action came on the third day of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, after two groups of hostages - including a nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl - had been freed.