Sadiq Khan unveils £5m summer initiative to help prevent violent crime in London

Sadiq Khan has announced £5 million of funding to help direct young Londoners away from crime this summer.

The Mayor of London’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) has pledged the support package to help up to 15,000 young people, in an effort to prevent a spike in violent crime in the coming weeks when schools and colleges are closed.

It’s hoped the money will help boroughs deliver prevention and early intervention programmes, as well as offer many Londoners “positive and constructive” activities.

