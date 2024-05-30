Independent TV
Crowd gathers outside London restaurant as three adults and child injured in shooting
A crowd gathered outside a restaurant in Dalston after a shooting on Wednesday evening (29 May).
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a shooting near a restaurant in Kingsland High Street.
A nine-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after she was shot in while eating with her family at a restaurant, authorities said.
Three men aged 36, 27 and 42 were also rushed to hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.
All of the men are in a stable condition but one of them faces potentially life-changing injuries.
