Crowd gathers outside London restaurant as three adults and child injured in shooting

A crowd gathered outside a restaurant in Dalston after a shooting on Wednesday evening (29 May).

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a shooting near a restaurant in Kingsland High Street.

A nine-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after she was shot in while eating with her family at a restaurant, authorities said.

Three men aged 36, 27 and 42 were also rushed to hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.

All of the men are in a stable condition but one of them faces potentially life-changing injuries.