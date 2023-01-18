Extinction Rebellion activists have targeted the Home Office building in protest against plans for a new coal mine in Whitehaven, Cumbria.

Members of the group poured black paint on nearby walls and across the ground outside the building, while others waved black flares after glueing themselves to the ground.

Michael Gove gave the go-ahead for the proposed new mine in December, with the site being the UK’s first deep coal mine to open in 30 years.

The project is expected to create 500 jobs in the local area.

