House collapses after Thornton Heath explosion as firefighters battle raging blaze

A terraced house has collapsed as firefighters battled a raging blaze after an explosion in south London on Monday, 8 August.

London Fire Brigade said two people were rescued from the scene after they were called to the Thornton Heath area of Croydon.

Neighbouring properties have been damaged in the incident on Galphin’s Road, according to officials.

Around 40 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze on Monday morning, after the call was made at around 7am.

