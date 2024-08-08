Met Police commissioner responds after throwing journalist’s microphone to ground

Sir Mark Rowley has responded after Sky News filmed him snatching a journalist’s microphone as was questioned over the police’s response to riots across the UK.

The Metropolitan Police commissioner was asked by the reporter “Are we going to leave the two-tier policing, sir?” before he grabbed the equipment.

“It was a trivial side line,” Sir Mark said of the question from the journalist.

Nigel Farage has accused UK police of carrying out “ two-tier policing” in their response to far-right riots.

The term is often spread by far-right conspiracists and refers to how police handle different groups in society.

The baseless claim is that officers are more heavy-handed with people on the right than the left.