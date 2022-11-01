Police drag Just Stop Oil activists off road near Downing Street amid latest protest

Police dragged activists from Just Stop Oil off a road near Downing Street in London on Tuesday, 1 November.

In their latest protest, group members sat down holding a banner on Whitehall before being dragged away by officers.

Activists also tried to scale the gates outside Number 10.

The group has been protesting for a number of weeks to "demand that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents."

"Rishi Sunak is about to U-turn on attending Cop27. We demand that he also U-turn on new oil and gas," Just Stop Oil said.

