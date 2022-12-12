Just Stop Oil disrupt traffic as they march slowly and chant on Clapham road

Just Stop Oil activists marched in Clapham on Monday morning, urging the government to halt all new licences and consents for fossil fuels.

“No new oil,” the group chanted, as they blocked roads around London.

They were also rallying against threats of new government legislation that would “close loopholes” that allow Just Stop Oil supporters to march on the road and disrupt traffic.

“At 8:15am, 20 people walked onto the A24 near Clapham South and continued along Clapham High Street,” the group tweeted.

“Further action is planned later today in Camden Town.”

