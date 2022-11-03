London Fire Brigade shares safety tips as flash flooding hits roads across capital

London Fire Brigade has shared its safety tips after flash flooding hit London overnight on Wednesday, leaving roads around the capital submerged.

Kilburn and Finchley Road in northwest London were among the places affected, with the water “ankle deep” in some areas.

LFB tweeted to confirm that water has been rising in some areas of the capital, urging Londoners not to drive or walk through flooded streets.

They have also advised not to allow children or pets to play near flood water, which can be fast-moving and polluted.

