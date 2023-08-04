A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a forklift and crashing it into multiple buildings in Los Angeles, police have said.

Footage shared by Twitter user @klotsson shows the vehicle driving on a pavement in front of the historic Tower Theater in downtown LA on Tuesday evening (2 August).

The forklift appears to try and turn into oncoming traffic before backing up, sending nearby pedestrians running in fear.

Per reports, the driver then crashed into the Apple store at the Tower Theater and fled the scene.

He was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department after crashing a second time.

No injuries were reported after the incident.