Drivers stuck in standstill traffic on the M25 got out of their cars as Just Stop Oil protesters blocked motorway lanes on a fourth day of action.

Footage shows a number of people walking down the road towards the emergency vehicles parked underneath a gantry.

The demonstration took place close to Heathrow airport on Thursday (10 November) with activists causing disruption during busy rush hour.

Just Stop Oil said protesters scaled motorway gantries at a “number of locations” throughout the morning.

