Machu Picchu: Tourists stranded as violent protests continue in Peru

Around 800 tourists are stranded at Machu Picchu after violent protests sparked a state of emergency in Peru.

Protests broke out following the arrest of ousted president Pedro Castillo, accused of illegally trying to dissolve congress.

This footage shows the scene at the UNESCO World Heritage Site as visitors stood stranded.

Protesters are demanding the release of Mr Castillo, along with the resignation of incumbent Dina Boluarte and a general election.

A 30-day national emergency gives the military new powers as authorities try to ease the unrest.

Sign up for our newsletters.